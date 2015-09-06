Pro12: Cardiff Blues 61-13 Zebre

Winger Tom James scored on his return to Cardiff Blues after rejoining from Exeter

Cardiff Blues (20) 61 Tries: Navidi 2, James, Sumerhill 2, Patchell 3, Turnbull 3 Cons: Patchell, Davies, Fish Zebre (6) 13 Tries: Beyers Cons: Beyers Pens: Azzolini 2

Cardiff Blues started life under coach Danny Wilson with an 11-try bonus-point win over Zebre in the Pro12.

The home side crossed for four unconverted tries in the first half as wingers Tom James and Aled Summerhill added to two from captain Josh Navidi.

Rhys Patchell and Josh Turnbull scored three tries each after the break, with Summerhill adding his second.

Zebre's points came from a Ulrich Beyers converted try and two Maicol Azzolini penalties.

It was a thoroughly convincing victory for the Blues, who showed the Italians no mercy in the second half to score almost at will.

There was little evidence of what was to come in the opening 20 minutes as the Italians started brightly and the home side looked cumbersome in possession.

But once the Blues began to find their rhythm, the Zebre defence soon looked incapable of putting up much resistance.

The only blot for the Blues was Patchell's kicking, as the fly-half missed seven conversion attempts and a penalty. The only successful conversion came from in front of the posts after his first of three tries early in the second half.

Josh Turnbull's three tries were his first for the Blues in the Pro12

Rhys Patchell scored 17 points in the Blues victory

Aled Summerhill has now scored two tries in two Pro12 appearances for the Blues

Teams:

Cardiff Blues: Dan Fish; Aled Summerhill, Tom Isaacs, Gavin Evans, Tom James; Rhys Patchell, Tavis Knoyle; Sam Hobbs, Ethan Lewis, Taufa'ao Filise, Jarrad Hoeata, James Down, Josh Turnbull, Manoa Vosawai, Josh Navidi (capt).

Replacements: Rhys Williams, Thomas Davies, Craig Mitchell, Macauley Cook, Ellis Jenkins, Lewis Jones, Gareth Davies, Garyn Smith.

Zebre: Kayle Van Zyl; Gabriele Di Giulio, Tommaso Castello, Mattia Bellini, Michele Visentin; Maicol Azzolini, Luke Burgess; Bruno Postiglioni, Tommaso D'Apice, Pietro Ceccarelli, Michele Sutto, George Biagi (capt), Paul Derbyshire, Andries Van Schalkwyk, Maxime Mbandà.

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea De Marchi, Emiliano Coria, Marco Bortolami, Johan Meyer, Giulio Toniolatti, Ulrich Beyers, Matteo Pratichetti.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Gwyn Morris, Ben Whitehouse (both WRU)

Citing Commissioner: Gwyn Bowden (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)