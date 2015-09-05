Swalec League results

5 September 2015

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

2 East

Abertillery B G 21 - 7 Caerleon

Croesyceiliog 22 - 15 Abertysswg

Fleur De Lys 21 - 31 Abergavenny

Pill Harriers 34 - 24 Cwmbran

Pontypool Utd 11 - 9 Garndiffaith

Talywain P-P Ynysddu

2 East Central

Abercynon 40 - 20 Pontyclun

Dowlais 13 - 22 Porth Harlequins

Llantrisant 34 - 29 Barry

Penarth 15 - 13 Gwernyfed

St Peters 30 - 30 Dinas Powys

Treherbert 8 - 29 CR Cymry Caerdydd

2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 26 - 7 Brynamman

Cwmgors 22 - 25 Penlan

Cwmllynfell 39 - 15 Cwmavon

Nantymoel 24 - 38 Aberavon Green Stars

Neath Ath 20 - 30 Ystradgynlais

Taibach 13 - 24 Maesteg Celtic

2 West

Hendy 11 - 30 Aberystwyth

Llanybydder 34 - 31 Carmarthen Ath

Penclawdd 10 - 8 Amman United - Abandoned half-time illness to player

Pontyberem 23 - 17Mumbles

Tregaron 13 - 52 Fishguard

Tycroes 24 - 13 Pontarddulais

2 North

Denbigh 27 - 14 Flint

Harlech P-P Colwyn Bay

Machynlleth 45 - 0 Menai Bridge

Shotton Steel 24 - 29 Bro Ffestiniog

Wrexham 8 - 16 Llanidloes

3 East A

Blackwood Stars 15 - 68 Abercarn

Chepstow 16 - 13 Caldicot

Llanhilleth 22 - 15 New Tredegar

Monmouth 8 - 21 Oakdale

Newport HSOB 7 - 84 Caerphilly

Tredegar 0 - 92 RTB Ebbw Vale

3 East Central A

Aberdare 49 - 5 Cilfynydd

Cambrian Welfare 33 - 10 Wattstown

Fairwater 20 - 37 Old Illtydians

Llandaff 10 - 10 Llandaff North

Llantwit Major 9 - 18 Pentyrch

Treharris 12 - 27 Ynysowen

3 West Central A

Bryncoch 25 - 10 Briton Ferry

Nantyffyllon 20 - 7 Glyncorrwg

Pontycymmer 24- 6 Bryncethin

Resolven 29 - 10 Abercrave

Swansea Uplands 0 - 15 Morriston

3 West A

Cardigan 18 - 21 Milford Haven

Haverfordwest 34 - 8 Pembroke

Llangwm 12 - 25 St Davids

Neyland 24 - 30 St Clears

Pembroke Dock Quins 31 - 0 Laugharne

3 North

Holyhead P-P Rhosllanerchrugog

Newtown P-P Llangollen

Porthmadog P-P Bangor

Rhyl 95 - 5 Benllech`

3 East B

Beaufort P-P Tredegar Ironsides

Bettws P-P Crumlin* couldn't raise side

Blaina 29 - 14 Rhymney

Hafodyrynys 6 - 5 Brynithel

Hartridge 24 - 17 Usk

Machen 8 - 12 Rogerstone

3 East Central B

Abercwmboi 50 - 3 Glyncoch

Canton 13 - 13 Caerau Ely

Cowbridge 62 - 17 Tonyrefail

Llandrindod Wells 3 - 66 Cefn Coed

Penygraig 0 - 26 Tylorstown

St Albans P-P Taffs Well

3 West Central B

Cwmgwrach 12 - 8 Bridgend Sports

Porthcawl 28 - 35 Glais

Rhigos 0 - 33 Birchgrove

Tonmawr 20 - 3 Alltwen

Vardre 6 - 14 Banwen

3 West B

Aberaeron 15 - 21 Lampeter Town

Furnace United 9 - 14 Burry Port

Llangadog 11 - 7 Llandeilo

Penybanc 15 - 6 Betws

Tumble 52 - 0 Trimsaran

3 East C

Crickhowell 10 - 24 Trefil

Deri 5 - 55 Aberbargoed

Newport Saracens P-P St Julians HSOB

Pontllanfraith 12 - 35 Trinant

Whiteheads 38 - 10 New Panteg

3 East Central C

Cardiff Saracens 27 - 15 Hirwaun

CIACS 0-57 Old Penarthians

Ferndale 51 - 0 Whitchurch

Sully Sports 22 - 21 Tongwynlais

3 West Central C

Blaengarw 0 - 72 Ogmore Vale

Baglan 14 - 12 Cefn Cribbwr

Fall Bay 0 - 22 South Gower

Pontardawe 26 - 22 Cwmtwrch

Pontrhydyfen 8 - 19 Tonna

3 West C

Llansawel 5 - 35 Cefneithin

Mynydd y Garreg 0 - 59 Bynea

New Dock Stars P-P Penygroes

Pantyffynnon 13 - 5 Pontyates

3 East D

Abersychan 7 - 85 Forgeside

Cwmcarn Utd 13 - 15 Aberbeeg

Girling 10 - 19 Malpas

Markham 58 - 22 Cefn Fforest

Rhayader 20 - 48 Tref y Clawdd

West Mon 43 - 3 Old Tyleryan

