Swalec League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
5 September 2015
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Swalec Championship
View full Swalec Championship details
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
2 East
Abertillery B G 21 - 7 Caerleon
Croesyceiliog 22 - 15 Abertysswg
Fleur De Lys 21 - 31 Abergavenny
Pill Harriers 34 - 24 Cwmbran
Pontypool Utd 11 - 9 Garndiffaith
Talywain P-P Ynysddu
2 East Central
Abercynon 40 - 20 Pontyclun
Dowlais 13 - 22 Porth Harlequins
Llantrisant 34 - 29 Barry
Penarth 15 - 13 Gwernyfed
St Peters 30 - 30 Dinas Powys
Treherbert 8 - 29 CR Cymry Caerdydd
2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 26 - 7 Brynamman
Cwmgors 22 - 25 Penlan
Cwmllynfell 39 - 15 Cwmavon
Nantymoel 24 - 38 Aberavon Green Stars
Neath Ath 20 - 30 Ystradgynlais
Taibach 13 - 24 Maesteg Celtic
2 West
Hendy 11 - 30 Aberystwyth
Llanybydder 34 - 31 Carmarthen Ath
Penclawdd 10 - 8 Amman United - Abandoned half-time illness to player
Pontyberem 23 - 17Mumbles
Tregaron 13 - 52 Fishguard
Tycroes 24 - 13 Pontarddulais
2 North
Denbigh 27 - 14 Flint
Harlech P-P Colwyn Bay
Machynlleth 45 - 0 Menai Bridge
Shotton Steel 24 - 29 Bro Ffestiniog
Wrexham 8 - 16 Llanidloes
3 East A
Blackwood Stars 15 - 68 Abercarn
Chepstow 16 - 13 Caldicot
Llanhilleth 22 - 15 New Tredegar
Monmouth 8 - 21 Oakdale
Newport HSOB 7 - 84 Caerphilly
Tredegar 0 - 92 RTB Ebbw Vale
3 East Central A
Aberdare 49 - 5 Cilfynydd
Cambrian Welfare 33 - 10 Wattstown
Fairwater 20 - 37 Old Illtydians
Llandaff 10 - 10 Llandaff North
Llantwit Major 9 - 18 Pentyrch
Treharris 12 - 27 Ynysowen
3 West Central A
Bryncoch 25 - 10 Briton Ferry
Nantyffyllon 20 - 7 Glyncorrwg
Pontycymmer 24- 6 Bryncethin
Resolven 29 - 10 Abercrave
Swansea Uplands 0 - 15 Morriston
3 West A
Cardigan 18 - 21 Milford Haven
Haverfordwest 34 - 8 Pembroke
Llangwm 12 - 25 St Davids
Neyland 24 - 30 St Clears
Pembroke Dock Quins 31 - 0 Laugharne
3 North
Holyhead P-P Rhosllanerchrugog
Newtown P-P Llangollen
Porthmadog P-P Bangor
Rhyl 95 - 5 Benllech`
3 East B
Beaufort P-P Tredegar Ironsides
Bettws P-P Crumlin* couldn't raise side
Blaina 29 - 14 Rhymney
Hafodyrynys 6 - 5 Brynithel
Hartridge 24 - 17 Usk
Machen 8 - 12 Rogerstone
3 East Central B
Abercwmboi 50 - 3 Glyncoch
Canton 13 - 13 Caerau Ely
Cowbridge 62 - 17 Tonyrefail
Llandrindod Wells 3 - 66 Cefn Coed
Penygraig 0 - 26 Tylorstown
St Albans P-P Taffs Well
3 West Central B
Cwmgwrach 12 - 8 Bridgend Sports
Porthcawl 28 - 35 Glais
Rhigos 0 - 33 Birchgrove
Tonmawr 20 - 3 Alltwen
Vardre 6 - 14 Banwen
3 West B
Aberaeron 15 - 21 Lampeter Town
Furnace United 9 - 14 Burry Port
Llangadog 11 - 7 Llandeilo
Penybanc 15 - 6 Betws
Tumble 52 - 0 Trimsaran
3 East C
Crickhowell 10 - 24 Trefil
Deri 5 - 55 Aberbargoed
Newport Saracens P-P St Julians HSOB
Pontllanfraith 12 - 35 Trinant
Whiteheads 38 - 10 New Panteg
3 East Central C
Cardiff Saracens 27 - 15 Hirwaun
CIACS 0-57 Old Penarthians
Ferndale 51 - 0 Whitchurch
Sully Sports 22 - 21 Tongwynlais
3 West Central C
Blaengarw 0 - 72 Ogmore Vale
Baglan 14 - 12 Cefn Cribbwr
Fall Bay 0 - 22 South Gower
Pontardawe 26 - 22 Cwmtwrch
Pontrhydyfen 8 - 19 Tonna
3 West C
Llansawel 5 - 35 Cefneithin
Mynydd y Garreg 0 - 59 Bynea
New Dock Stars P-P Penygroes
Pantyffynnon 13 - 5 Pontyates
3 East D
Abersychan 7 - 85 Forgeside
Cwmcarn Utd 13 - 15 Aberbeeg
Girling 10 - 19 Malpas
Markham 58 - 22 Cefn Fforest
Rhayader 20 - 48 Tref y Clawdd
West Mon 43 - 3 Old Tyleryan