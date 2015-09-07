Cornish Pirates 'have plenty to work on' after Nottingham win

Rob Elloway scored the Pirates' first try of the new season

Cornish Pirates boss Ian Davies says they still have a lot to do, despite beating Nottingham 18-14 for their first opening day win for two years.

Rob Elloway and Tom Hendrickson's second-half tries added to Kieran Hallett's eight points with the boot as the Pirates overturned a 7-3 deficit.

"We've got plenty to work on," Davies told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But I thought we showed a lot of spirit in the second half, a lot of energy and deserved the win."

The result leaves the Pirates fifth in the Championship after the first round of games, which saw pre-season favourites Bristol lose 29-23 to Bedford.

"It's one game, there's 21 games to go in this first part, and hopefully we're in the play-offs, so there's plenty to work on," added Davies.

"The last time we won an opening game was Bristol away at Sandy Park. We tailed off at the end of that season. This season, the aim is to get into those play-offs.

"It was a great start, I'm disappointed they got a bonus point, but the way the results have gone this weekend just shows how tough the Championship is."