Harvey Biljon: Jersey still have a lot to do after Pirates win

Jersey have beaten the Cornish Pirates on their last three visits to St Peter

Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon says there is still much work to do, despite the island side registering their first win of the season.

Jersey scored three tries as they beat Cornish Pirates 17-15 at St Peter to move up to 10th place in the Championship after two games.

"We ground out a win and we showed some maturity to make sure that we could battle to get that win," Biljon said.

"Three scores, we'll take that, but there's lots of hard work to do."

Jersey found themselves bottom of English rugby's second tier after the opening round of matches having lost 39-22 at Yorkshire Carnegie.

The islanders also suffered a series of injuries in the lead-up to the Pirates visit which tested Biljon's squad.

"We knew how much of a challenge it was last week, we've had a very challenging week in training," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It's been well publicised how many injuries we've had, so our training week had been very disrupted.

"For our players to turn up the way they did and still get a result, I'm really proud of them."