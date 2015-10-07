Rugby World Cup 2015: Top try scorers

|Rugby World Cup
|Hosts: England Dates: 18 September-31 October
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Tries
|1. Julian Savea
|New Zealand
|6
|8
|2. Nehe Milner-Skudder
|New Zealand
|6
|6
|3. Bryan Habana
|South Africa
|7
|5
|= Gareth Davies
|Wales
|5
|5
|= Juan Imhoff
|Argentina
|6
|5
|=JP Pietersen
|South Africa
|6
|5
|7.= Drew Mitchell
|Australia
|4
|4
|= DTH Van Der Merwe
|Canada
|4
|4
|= Tommy Seymour
|Scotland
|4
|4
|= Adam Ashley-Cooper
|Australia
|5
|4
|11.= Cory Allen
|Wales
|1
|3
|= Francois Louw
|South Africa
|7
|3
|= Keith Earls
|Ireland
|4
|3
|= Rob Kearney
|Ireland
|4
|3
|= Santiago Cordero
|Argentina
|6
|3
|= Mark Bennett
|Scotland
|4
|3
|= Jack Nowell
|England
|1
|3
|= Nick Easter
|England
|2
|3
|= Anthony Watson
|England
|4
|3
Last updated 1 November, 09:36 GMT
