Rugby World Cup 2015: Top try scorers

Rugby World Cup
Hosts: England Dates: 18 September-31 October
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
PlayerTeamMatchesTries
1. Julian SaveaNew Zealand68
2. Nehe Milner-SkudderNew Zealand 66
3. Bryan HabanaSouth Africa 75
= Gareth DaviesWales55
= Juan ImhoffArgentina65
=JP PietersenSouth Africa65
7.= Drew MitchellAustralia44
= DTH Van Der MerweCanada44
= Tommy SeymourScotland44
= Adam Ashley-CooperAustralia54
11.= Cory AllenWales 13
= Francois LouwSouth Africa 73
= Keith EarlsIreland 43
= Rob KearneyIreland43
= Santiago CorderoArgentina63
= Mark BennettScotland43
= Jack NowellEngland13
= Nick EasterEngland23
= Anthony WatsonEngland43

Last updated 1 November, 09:36 GMT

