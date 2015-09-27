Rugby World Cup 2015: George North eyes switch amid crisis

Wales centre Scott Williams suffered a leg injury against England

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Thursday, 1 October Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra, BBC local radio, plus live text commentary on every match on the BBC Sport website. Further coverage: BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Local Radio.

Wing George North is prepared to switch to centre amid Wales' growing World Cup injury crisis.

Scott Williams (leg) and Hallam Amos (shoulder) seem set to be ruled out of the tournament.

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards says the duo are "long-term" injury concerns.

Hallam Amos celebrated Wales' win despite his injury

North moved to midfield when Williams departed during Wales' 28-25 win over England and told the media on Sunday he would play centre if called upon.

"If need be, I'll play centre. If need be, I'll play on the wing... that's the World Cup - you've got to adapt," said North.

Wales coach Warren Gatland hinted at the 2011 World Cup North could move to centre with the 23-year-old having played there during his formative years.

North went on to do so as Wales beat France 27-6 in the 2014 Six Nations.

Full-back Liam Williams also came off at Twickenham with concussion and is unlikely to face Fiji in Cardiff on Thursday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Shaun Edwards: How Welsh priest celebrated beating England

Edwards said: "Hallam Amos and Scott Williams are definitely the biggest concerns, long term."

But Edwards says Wales are unlikely to rest "too many players" when they take on Fiji.

Wales will announce on Monday which players are unable to continue in the tournament while also naming call-ups.

Versatile backs Gareth Anscombe and James Hook could come into consideration, but Ospreys wing Eli Walker's hamstring injury has not healed.

Cardiff Blues player Anscombe missed out on World Cup selection because of an ankle injury that was expected to heal during the tournament.

Walker was named in Gatland's initial squad, but was omitted because of a hamstring strain and replaced by back-rower Ross Moriarty.

Wales full-back Liam Williams receives treatment at Twickenham

Hook has played fly-half, full-back and centre for Wales during a 78-cap career that has included Grand Slams in 2008 and 2012 plus a 2013 Six Nations Championship win.

After Wales lost Blues centre Cory Allen in the win against Uruguay, Newport Gwent Dragons' Tyler Morgan was called in.

Wales' summer training squad also included another Dragons centre, Jack Dixon after established midfield star Jonathan Davies was ruled out by a knee injury.

But after being omitted from Wales' plans Dixon suffered a kidney injury that has ruled him out of contention.

Watch all the analysis on Scrum V Rugby World Cup Special, 19:00 Sunday, 27 September, BBC Two Wales.