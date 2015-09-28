Rugby World Cup 2015: Injury-hit Wales add Hook and Anscombe

Wales centre Scott Williams suffered a leg injury against England

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Thursday, 1 October Kick-off: 16:45 BST

James Hook and Gareth Anscombe have been added to Wales' squad after Scott Williams and Hallam Amos were ruled out of the World Cup through injury.

Gloucester's Hook, 30, can play centre, fly-half or full-back and has won 78 caps, while Cardiff Blues fly-half or full-back Anscombe, 24, has one cap.

Full-back Liam Williams was concussed in the win over England in which Williams and Amos were injured.

The Scarlet will miss Thursday's game with Fiji but could face Australia.

Newport Gwent Dragons back Hallam Amos started on the wing against England

"Scott Williams has a knee injury and Hallam as we all saw picked up a shoulder injury," said Wales assistant coach Rob Howley.

"They'll both be assessed tomorrow [Tuesday] by a consultant, so at this moment in time we've brought in James Hook and Gareth Anscombe.

"James covers many positions - 12, 13, 10 and 15 - and Gareth with his experience in Super Rugby has that ability to play at 10 and 15 as well.

"We're delighted to have both of them in the squad, the door opens for them.

"Obviously it's a blow to lose another two players but the resilience, the character we showed in Twickenham on Saturday, I'm sure you'll see that in abundance over the next four of five weeks.

"We haven't sat down to pick the Fiji side yet and whether James comes in to that mix or not we'll have to wait and see."

Wales coach Warren Gatland had already been without full-back Leigh Halfpenny and scrum-half Rhys Webb after they were injured in the final warm-up game against Italy, while Lions centre Jonathan Davies had already been ruled out with a long-term problem.

Mike Phillips and Eli Walker were then sent for before the tournament started, although wing Walker was then injured in training and Ross Moriarty came into the squad.

Centre Cory Allen suffered a tournament-ending hamstring injury in the opening World Cup win over Uruguay, so Tyler Morgan was sent for.

Wales took another hit to their centre options when Scott Williams was taken off on a stretcher in Saturday's 28-15 win against England with a knee injury, while Amos - who started on the wing but can also play along the backline - left the field with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Neither Hook nor New Zealand-born Anscombe, who in any case suffered an ankle injury in training, made the final 31-man cut but will now be in contention to face Fiji in Cardiff on Thursday, as Wales seek a result to cement qualification for the quarter-finals.

Wales will name their team to play Fiji at 11:00 BST on Tuesday.