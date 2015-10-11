World Cup gossip: England told to forget about Warren Gatland

New Zealand-born Warren Gatland was named Wales head coach in November 2007

Sunday, 11 October

The Welsh Rugby Union says England will be wasting their time if they move for Warren Gatland should Stuart Lancaster leave his post. (Sunday Express)

Centre Luther Burrell was given assurances he would be in the England squad by head coach Lancaster, only to be dropped at the last minute in favour of Sam Burgess. (Mail on Sunday)

Australia's Matt Giteau (right) and Wales' Jamie Roberts swapped shirts after the Wallabies won 15-6 at Twickenham on Saturday to finish top of Pool A

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw says leading his country out against Australia in next Sunday's quarter-final at Twickenham will be the highlight of his career. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland player and coach Sir Ian McGeechan says he was impressed the team did not panic during their victory over Samoa. (Sunday Telegraph)

England fans who bought quarter-final tickets in the hope of seeing their side are cashing in by selling them to Wales supporters. (The Sport Review)

Japan have drawn up a list of 60 potential coaches to replace Eddie Jones, including Fiji boss John McKee. (Planet Rugby)

A sign outside the Etihad Stadium, the venue for England's 60-3 victory over Uruguay on Saturday, was partially obscured to keep official tournament sponsors on side. (Observer)

Pupils at Brighton College gave Japan's players a guard of honour when they trained there after their stunning victory over South Africa last month. (Daily Mail)

Saturday, 10 October

England backroom staff and management spent a day leading horses around a field in a bid to improve leadership skills before the World Cup. (Mail)

Large numbers of England fans will back Wales now their team is out, according to a survey. (ITV)

England head coach Stuart Lancaster, who was born in Penrith, says he will head for the Lake District after Saturday's final pool game with Uruguay. "I think I'll be somewhere with no internet access. Scafell Pike, St Bees Head, that's where I'll be," he said. (Independent)

England might be heading out of the World Cup but Danny Care says he cannot wait to represent his country against Uruguay

Former Wales wing Shane Williams says Warren Gatland's men can beat Australia despite suffering a string of "mentally destroying" defeats by the Wallabies. (South Wales Evening Post)

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt wants to defeat France on Sunday so his players can have an extra day's break - and avoid world champions New Zealand. (Eurosport)

A technical fault left hundreds of thousands of armchair rugby fans in New Zealand frustrated during their team's victory over Tonga. (New Zealand Herald)

Friday, 9 October

France prop Eddy Ben Arous has promised to "hunt down" Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton in the team's crunch Pool D decider on Sunday. (Daily Telegraph)

Winger Anthony Watson is in need of some Manchester contacts as England move north for their final Pool A match against Uruguay

An anonymous insider at Sexton's former French club, Racing 92, has compared the 30-year-old to Sweden and Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, claiming he was prone to tantrums at his team-mates. (Midi Olympique via Daily Telegraph)

England second row Joe Launchbury says he was embarrassed to be awarded man of the match in England's 33-13 defeat by Australia last weekend. (Daily Mail)

Centre Matt Giteau says he hurt his ribs with a full-length swallow dive to score the final try in Australia's win. (Stuff)

A gleeful Australian columnist has suggested England would have been better selecting Russian president Vladimir Putin at centre rather than league convert Sam Burgess in their match against Wales. (Sydney Morning Herald)

England coach Stuart Lancaster says he has received "hundreds" of messages of support since the team's campaign-ending defeat by the Wallabies. (Guardian)

Jamie Roberts shares a picture of him alongside Martyn Williams and Tom Shanklin on the night of his first Wales cap - a 30-15 win over Scotland in February 2008

Eddie O'Sullivan, who was in charge of a promising Ireland team that went out of the 2007 World Cup at the Pool stage, says Lancaster should be prepared for a "cacophony of criticism". (Times)

Wales coach Warren Gatland says the Rugby Football Union could not afford to make him England coach if they wanted him to replace under-pressure Stuart Lancaster. (Wales Online)

Builder Rhys Evans had to take down the Welsh flag he erected at his Bristol site after complaints from neighbours. "We have had to put up with years of oppression from the English. They have only had to put up with two weeks' worth and they have crumbled already!" said Evans. (Wales Online)

Fans at St James' Park tonight could be treated to the pre-match sight of Tonga performing their Sipi Tau challenge at the same time as the All Blacks' Haka. The two teams performed simultaneously before their World Cup meeting in 2003, producing an electric atmosphere. (NZ Herald)

Thursday, 8 October

Members of the England team have caught the attention of NFL scouts. (Mail)

England's Sam Burgess, 26, has vowed to stick with rugby union until 2019 - but wants to play in the next World Cup as a blind-side flanker rather than a centre. (Times - subscription required)

England flanker James Haskell had an angry row on Twitter with World Cup winner Neil Back - over his use of a selfie stick. (Times - subscription required)

Fly-half George Ford says he has no hard feelings about being dropped to the bench for England's matches against Wales and Australia. (Guardian)

Winger Chris Ashton - who was cut from England's pre-World Cup training squad in August - believes players will be reluctant to take part in the Rugby Football Union's tournament review. (Telegraph)

Fly-half Danny Cipriani, 27, says he still dreams of playing for England, despite being left out of the World Cup squad and having a training-ground row with coach Mike Catt.(Sun - subscription required)

World Cup winner Steve Thompson does not believe Clive Woodward and Jonny Wilkinson would be the right coaching combination for England. (Mirror)

Former New Zealand number eight Zinzan Brooke says England have had an "underlying fragility" since their 2003 World Cup win and invariably "crumple" under pressure. (Telegraph)

Irish sporting legends including AP McCoy, Barry McGuigan and Sonia O'Sullivan were presented with shirts at a dinner with the Ireland World Cup squad

Fitness coach Paul Stridgeon lightened the mood in the Wales camp last week by turning up for a team gym session in the outfit worn by Scorch - the team's dragon mascot. (Mail)

It seems the New Zealand public are losing confidence in their team's title defence. A Kiwi bookmaker has kept tabs on the wagers being placed and only 37% of bets were on an All Black triumph last week, down from a high of 56% in July 2014 and 43% on the eve of the tournament. (NZ Herald)

South Africa prop Frans Malherbe is facing allegations he bit USA lock Matt Trouville during the Springboks' 64-0 win on Wednesday.(Daily Mail)

Comedian Rob Brydon was a speaker at a team dinner in aid of the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust

Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson has turned wildlife programme-maker, filming sleeping team-mate Iain Henderson while providing a David Attenborough-style voiceover on the "two-metre long beast". (Instagram)

International players past and present condemned the decision to ban Samoa wing Alesana Tuilagi for five weeks for striking an opponent with his knee. (Independent)

Australian actor Bryan Brown - most famous for his role as Tom Cruise's character's boss in 1980s hit Cocktail - congratulated the Wallabies in the dressing room after their win over England on Saturday. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Wednesday, 7 October

Several England players could snub a Rugby Football Union inquest over the team's abject World Cup performance in a "wall of silence" because they are concerned the review could be leaked. (Telegraph)

Players do not trust Twickenham officials after details of the 2011 World Cup review ended up in a national newspaper. (Times - subscription needed)

Part of the reason for England players' frustrations with the RFU is because they could only wear headphones supplied by a major sponsor when travelling to games, although captain Chris Robshaw, 29, has advertised their rivals. (Telegraph)

England head coach Stuart Lancaster, 45, will not make a decision on his future for at least a fortnight and does not expect the RFU to decide anything until the final week of the World Cup. (Independent)

Stuart Lancaster's job is in doubt, while Chris Robshaw was in an advert for rival headphones to England's sponsors

Scotland forward David Denton, 25, says their decisive clash with Samoa "is going to be the biggest match of our careers".(Rugby 365)

Former Samoa captain Pat Lam says they will want to end their World Cup with pride when they face Scotland. (Daily Mail)

Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien, 28, says it has caused the team "no harm" to have experienced a narrow 16-9 win over Italy because they can improve against France on Sunday. (Guardian)

Ireland captain Paul O'Connell, 35, has told his fellow forwards where they need to improve for their clash with France on Sunday to decide the group winners. (RTE)

Wales centre Jamie Roberts, 28, is happy that Australia's Michael Hooper is suspended for their World Cup meeting. (NZ Herald)

Uruguay fitness coach Santiago Alfaro will resume his job as personal trainer for footballer Diego Forlan after the World Cup. (Daily Mail)

Tuesday, 6 October

While England's Rugby World Cup hopes are dead and buried, Wales prop Samson Lee says team-mate Dan Lydiate believes he has seen a ghost at their "haunted" team hotel in Surrey. (Wales Online)

South Africa World Cup-winning coach Jake White has put himself forward for the England coaching job, should the Rugby Football Union sever ties with Stuart Lancaster. (New Zealand Herald)

Japan now hold the world record for a TV audience watching a Rugby World Cup match

A record 25m people in Japan - 20% of the population - watched the Brave Blossoms beat Samoa on Saturday, beating the previous record of 20.7m held by France when national broadcaster TF1 televised the 2007 semi-final between France and England in Paris. (Rugby World Cup)

Prince Harry has been urged to switch his allegiance from England to Wales by Wales forwards coach Robyn McBryde now that the hosts are out of the tournament. (Wales Online)

But the fifth in line to the throne might have Georgia on his mind as Prince Harry has announced he will visit Sandy Park on Wednesday to watch Georgia and Namibia. (Rugby World Cup)

Former New Zealand coach Graham Henry has accused England's players of "spouting drivel" before their crucial Pool A match against Australia. (Guardian)

France's squad have been pumping iron in the gym ahead of their crunch Pool match against Ireland on Sunday

Samoa might be out of the World Cup, but their scrum-half Kahn Fotualii has warned Scotland, who they meet in their final Pool B match, that the Pacific Islanders desperately want to win because rugby is like a religion back home. (Daily Mail)

A woman was left "petrified" after a large group of rugby fans appeared to scrum her car as it waited at traffic lights in south London following England's defeat against Australia on Saturday. (Huffington Post)

Former Australia flanker Phil Waugh believes Wales still lack the inner belief they will need to beat the Wallabies on Saturday and "win big games back-to-back" in the knockout stages. (Sydney Morning Herald)

England could be fined by World Cup organisers for failing to provide enough players for the media to interview in the wake of their defeat by Australia. Only Richard Wigglesworth and Tom Wood took questions - eight short of the 10 players required by tournament regulations. (PR Week)

Monday, 5 October

England forward Billy Vunipola has said his side's failed World Cup campaign was undermined by the controversial selection of league convert Sam Burgess at centre ahead of Luther Burrell. (Express)

But the Saracens back row then used his Twitter account to clarify that his comments were not meant to be taken as negative.

Vunipola was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup by a knee ligament strain sustained in the 28-25 defeat to Wales

Sir Clive Woodward is not interested in returning to his former role if England coach Stuart Lancaster is sacked. (Daily Mail)

Prince Harry has been criticised by Australian republicans for supporting England in the World Cup, who they claim has shown no loyalty over the Commonwealth to which he is fifth in line. (Daily Mail)

Prince Harry was at England's 33-13 World Cup defeat by Australia at Twickenham on Saturday

Stuart Lancaster says England's World Cup exit will stay with him and his players forever. (Guardian)

If England lose to Uruguay in their final World Cup match on Saturday, they will have to go thorough qualifying - playing the likes of Portugal and Belgium - to ensure their place at Japan 2019. (SportJoe)

Australia coach Michael Cheika has described his Wales opposite number Warren Gatland as a 'genius' going into the Pool A game between the countries at Twickenham on Saturday. (Wales online)

Wales players Jamie Roberts, Mike Phillips and James Hook with Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey after the 3-0 victory over Manchester United

Ireland skipper Paul O'Connell says they need to hold on to the ball more after failing to reach top form despite qualifying for the quarter-finals. (Irish Times)

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown is confident they will beat Samoa on Saturday to qualify for the last eight. (Evening Times)