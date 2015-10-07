Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former Wales back-row Paul Moriarty had a spell as Scarlets forwards coach after retiring

Rugby World Cup: Australia v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 10 October Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and BBC Radio 5 live, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Wales will reach the World Cup final if they beat Australia on Saturday, says former back-row Paul Moriarty.

Both sides have qualified for the quarter-finals but the winner will top Pool A and potentially face an easier route to the final.

Moriarty, who scored as Wales beat Australia in the 1987 third-place play-off, thinks victory at Twickenham will put them in title contention.

"If they win on the weekend I think they will go all the way," he said.

"They'll definitely get to the final, I think, if they do beat Australia this weekend.

"Knowing that the win can almost, almost make them favourites to get to the final and maybe win it."

Moriarty's son, Gloucester back-row Ross, is in Wales' current World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old played for England's Under-20 team but switched allegiance made his senior debut in Wales' warm-up defeat to Ireland in August.

He was originally omitted from the final World Cup squad but was recalled following an injury to wing Eli Walker.

Wales have won all three of their group matches to date, and the older Moriarty believes they are capable of maintaining their unblemished record against Australia.

"With the injuries that Wales have had before the World Cup and during the World Cup, to get to where they are at the moment is a great achievement anyway," he told BBC Five Live.

"Having seen Australia on the weekend… Wales' main focus is going to be on the set-piece and making sure that Australia don't get the type of dominance that they did against England."