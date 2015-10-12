Exeter's Rob Baxter rules out taking on England coaching role

Rob Baxter assisted Stuart Lancaster during their two-Test series against Argentina in 2013

Exeter head coach Rob Baxter says he will honour his contract at the Chiefs, even if there is a chance for him to join the England coaching set-up.

Stuart Lancaster and his coaches' positions have been under scrutiny after England were knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage.

Baxter assisted Lancaster during England's tour to Argentina in 2013.

"I've signed a contract at Exeter, I've shaken Tony Rowe's hand and I intend to honour it," Baxter told BBC Devon.

Baxter, 44, signed his current deal at Sandy Park last November and it runs until the summer of 2018.

Rob Baxter Spent 14 years as a player at Exeter, captaining the side for a decade Stepped up from forwards coach to head coach in 2009 after the sacking of Pete Drewett Led Exeter to promotion to the Premiership in 2010 Named Premiership's top coach in 2012 after leading the Chiefs to a fifth-place finish in their second season in the top flight

"We sat together as a group of coaches when we extended our contracts and said we've got a lot of work to do together and that's what we're going to do.

"There are players here who I've told I'm going to be here as long as the club want me really, or as long as my contracts are lasting.

"I expect players to emotionally buy into the club and that's what I've done. I'm not going to back out on my contract now.

"Nothing will change at Exeter in the coaching set-up, regardless of what happens to the England guys."