Rugby World Cup 2015: RFU ponders more Manchester games

Jack Nowell scored three tries for England against Uruguay

England could play more games in Manchester as the Rugby Football Union considers taking matches to the north of the country to "engage more people".

England, the first hosts to fail to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup, usually play at Twickenham.

But they played their final World Cup match against Uruguay before a sell-out crowd at the Manchester City Stadium.

Stephen Brown, England 2015 managing director, said: "It's a good thing and I'm sure discussions will take place."

England fans in Manchester were treated to 10 tries as Stuart Lancaster's men beat minnows Uruguay 60-3.

"It was an amazing success and the welcome we got from Manchester was unbelievable, full of buzz about what was taking place," added Brown.

"There's no question that it's the right part of the country to be celebrating rugby and that's why we took England to Manchester in the first place. It's a part of the world where we want to engage more people."