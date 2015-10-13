Former Argentina fly-half Felipe Contepomi believes the Pumas can edge to victory in their World Cup quarter-final with Ireland.

"I think it will be a very, very even and tough game. Whoever can impose their game plan will be the winners," said Contepomi, who played for Irish province Leinster from 2003 to 2009.

"Argentina are good enough to beat Ireland but having said that, Ireland are also good enough to beat Argentina."

Contepomi believes the absence through injury of Paul O'Connell and Peter O'Mahony will not significantly weaken Ireland and says Ian Madigan showed against France he is a more than capable replacement for injury doubt Johnny Sexton.