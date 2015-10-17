Rugby World Cup 2015: South Africa 23-19 Wales

George North is held up by Bismarck du Plessis

South Africa: (12) 23 Try: Du Preez Pens: Pollard 5 Drop-goal: Pollard Wales: (13) 19 Try: Davies Con: Biggar Pens: Biggar 3 Drop-goal: Biggar

Fourie du Preez's 75th-minute try ended battling Wales' World Cup dream in a colossal quarter-final against South Africa at Twickenham.

Wales led going into the final 10 minutes but finally succumbed after enduring a second-half battering.

Fly-half Handre Pollard kicked five penalties and a drop-goal for the Springboks.

Wales' Dan Biggar scored 14 points and created the chance for Gareth Davies to score his fifth try of the tournament.

Veteran scrum-half Du Preez had to be persuaded to play in the tournament by South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer after a series of career-threatening injuries, but repaid the faith with a moment of coolness in a tumultuous atmosphere.

South Africa now face New Zealand in the last four after the world champions annihilated France 62-13 in Saturday's second quarter-final.

Handre Pollard, 21, is the tournament's top scorer, having notched up 64 points

Pack power pays off

The Springboks pack gave a powerhouse display in the second half, but were met by extraordinary Welsh defence with captain Sam Warburton giving an outstanding display.

But a clever move from a scrum in the Wales 22 saw number eight Duane Vermeulen feed Du Preez, who exploited a huge gap on the blind-side to dive over in the corner.

Another veteran, flanker Schalk Burger, was outstanding as the Springboks turned the screw.

Schalk Burger made 26 carries, 11 more than any other player

High-energy start

There were shades of Wales' preceding tournament defeat by Australia in the opening minutes as George North was hauled down short of the line. Then Wales blew an overlap when Gethin Jenkins' lobbed pass went over centre Tyler Morgan's head and into touch.

Although on top, the Welsh were behind as Wayne Barnes punished silly errors and the impeccable Pollard was unerring with his boot.

The battle of the breakdown saw skirmishes won by Sam Warburton and Gethin Jenkins for Wales and Duane Vermeulen and Bryan Habana for South Africa.

Wales' 13-12 lead at the interval was thanks to a full-blooded forward effort and the brilliance of Biggar, whose drop-goal edged them ahead after his chip-and-gather had set up Davies' try.

Wales' Dan Biggar has scored 56 points from the boot during the tournament, taking over kicking duties from Leigh Halfpenny, who missed the World Cup through injury.

Springboks up the ante

A chaotic start to the second half saw Biggar nail a long-range penalty, before South Africa - with Vermeulen, Burger, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager in the vanguard - stepped up a gear.

Pollard's drop-goal got the Boks back to within a point, but he missed two penalties to mar an otherwise excellent display.

2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final line-up South Africa v New Zealand Saturday 24 October at Twickenham, 16:00 BST start Ireland or Argentina v Australia or Scotland Sunday 25 October at Twickenham, 16:00 GMT start

Wales were hanging on as Willie le Roux sliced through, but for all their dominance, the Springboks only reclaimed the lead when Pollard rediscovered his range with a penalty to edge his side ahead 18-16.

Biggar put Wales back ahead at 19-18, but with Gatland's men making more than twice as many tackles as their opponents, it was too much for a team who had survived the group of death to hang on in the face of waves of attacks.

Man of the match

South Africa flanker Schalk Burger defied the years with a barnstorming display of ball-carrying and tackling. Vintage stuff.

What they said

Wales boss Warren Gatland: "We don't want to make any excuses. South Africa won... and we weren't good enough to win.

"At the end of the day South Africa did what South Africa do. They got one chance and they took it and that was the result."

Match stats South Africa Wales Provided by Opta 59% Possession 41% 61% Territory 39% 4 (0) Scrums won (lost) 3 (0) 12 (0) Line-outs won (lost) 10 (2) 9 Pens conceded 12 119 (7) Rucks won (lost) 79 (9) 39 Kicks from hand 39 101 (13) Tackles made (missed) 189 (19) 528 Metres made 271 9 Offloads 4 6 Line breaks 2

Social media reaction

South African golfer Gary Player, winner of nine majors, tweeted his congratulations to the Springboks

Welsh actor and comedian Rob Brydon tweeted his support to the losing side

Former Wales back Shane Williams said he was "proud" of the national side despite their defeat

Teams

South Africa: Le Roux; Pietersen, Kriel, De Allende, Habana; Pollard, Du Preez (capt); Mtawarira, B du Plessis, Malherbe; De Jager, Etzebeth; Burger, Louw, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Strauss for Du Plessis (55), Nyakane for Tendai Mtawarira (56), J Du Plessis for Malherbe (60), Du Toit for Etzebeth (67), Alberts for Louw (67), Lambie for Pollard (76), Serfontein for Kriel (67).

Unused: Pienaar

Wales: Anscombe; Cuthbert, Morgan, Roberts, North; Biggar, G Davies; Jenkins, Baldwin, Lee; Charteris, AW Jones; Lydiate, Warburton (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Owens for Baldwin (56), James for Jenkins (55), Francis for Lee (55), Davies for Charteris (63), Tipuric for Lydiate (67), L Williams for G Davies (70), Priestland for Biggar (73), Hook for Morgan (67).