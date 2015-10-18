Rugby World Cup: Anscombe's Wales choice 'justified'

Gareth Anscombe made his Wales debut in the World Cup warm-up defeat to Ireland in August 2015

New Zealand-born full-back Gareth Anscombe says he feels vindicated in choosing to play for Wales.

Anscombe, 24, was a part of the Welsh side beaten by South Africa in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final.

Although the country of his birth marched to the semi-finals with a crushing win over France, Anscombe insists he is proud to play for Wales.

"I'm glad to be here. I wouldn't have it any other way," said the Cardiff Blues player, whose mother is Welsh.

"Everyone maybe questions your loyalty and I would certainly do anything for those boys next to me in a red jersey.

"I'm proud of who I'm playing for now and I would love to have a few more chances and put that red jersey on as many times as I can.

"It certainly justified my decision."

Anscombe, who can also play as a fly-half or centre, joined Cardiff Blues from Waikato Chiefs in New Zealand in 2014.

He missed the start of the World Cup with an ankle injury and, following his recall to the squad, aggravated the injury in the defeat to South Africa.

"I think I've done something maybe similar to what I've done [before the tournament]," said Anscombe.

"It's the same ankle but I don't know if it's quite as bad.

"We're not in a semi-final and we feel we're good enough to be there.

"We can come up with excuses and say we have injuries - and we have [had injuries] - but a bit of brilliance out of nothing [Duane Vermeulen's pass out the back of his hand to Fourie du Preez] gave them the try."