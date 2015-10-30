Scarlets: Coach Wayne Pivac extends contract

New Zealander Wayne Pivac succeeded Simon Easterby as Scarlets head coach

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac has signed a two-year contract extension.

The new deal will keep him in Llanelli until the summer of 2018, and follows speculation linking him with the vacant Japan national coach's job.

Pivac joined Scarlets in 2014, and has guided them to the top of the Pro12 this season.

"I'm very happy to have committed to the club for the next two seasons and I'd like to thank the Scarlets board for their support," said Pivac.

"Having worked with the team for the last 15 months or so, and seeing the progress we've started to make, my intention and ambition has always been to continue my work here and take the team as far as we can."

Scarlets rugby manager Jon Daniels said: "We're pleased to be in a position to secure his signature at such an early stage in the season.

A statement issued by the region added Pivac "has agreed to remain at Parc y Scarlets despite interest from elsewhere."

The west Wales region have the only 100% record in the Pro12 this season, and top the table ahead of the first Welsh derby of the season against Newport Gwent Dragons on Friday, 30 October.

"Wayne has made his mark at the region since taking over the reins ahead of last season," added Daniels

"He has built a strong coaching group around him in Stephen [Jones], Byron [Hayward] and Ioan [Cunningham], and the fruits of their labour are already clear for all to see after such a strong start to the season."