Wales' Jamie Roberts defeated in Cambridge University debut

Jamie Roberts started his two-year, part-time Masters degree (MPhil) in medical science (surgery) last week at Cambridge

Jamie Roberts suffered defeat in his debut for Cambridge University on Wednesday, as the students lost 29-7 to Worcester Cavaliers.

The British and Irish Lion played for Wales in a World Cup quarter-final against South Africa 18 days ago.

The post-graduate doctor played the full 80 minutes at Grange Road, although the centre did not touch the ball until the 23rd minute.

"I didn't touch the ball too much which is a bit disappointing," said Roberts.

"It was my first game [since the World Cup] so it was a bit of a contrast, but I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"It was just defending for most of the game, so hopefully next time I play I'll see a bit more of the ball.

"But I enjoyed playing with these guys and it's an adventure and we'll see how it goes over the next four or five weeks."

The 28-year-old will combine his studies with playing for English Premiership side Harlequins, who he joined from French side Racing 92 in May 2015.

The result, which saw Cambridge pick up three yellow cards, will not have helped the Light Blues' confidence ahead of the Varsity Match on 10 December.

Oxford University have won the fixture for the previous five years, although Roberts will be hoping to help end that losing streak at Twickenham.