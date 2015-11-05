Alasdair Strokosch: Scotland flanker retires from internationals

Strokosch won his final cap against USA

Back-row forward Alasdair Strokosch has retired from international rugby after 47 Test appearances for Scotland.

The Perpignan flanker, 32, last featured for the Scots in their Rugby World Cup win over United States in Leeds in September.

Former Edinburgh and Gloucester player Strokosch has been involved with the Scotland squad since 2006.

"I've been lucky enough to fulfil my childhood dream of representing Scotland," he said.

"Wearing the thistle has been the greatest honour and responsibility of my life outside of raising my children."

After breaking through in club rugby at Boroughmuir, Strokosch turned professional with Edinburgh in 2004 and moved on to Gloucester three years later. He has been playing in France since 2012.

His Test career started with a substitute's appearance an autumn series defeat by Australia.

Strokosch's late try against Italy in South Africa in 2013 set up a 30-29 win

Strokosch featured in eight consecutive Six Nations campaigns up until this year's tournament and his two international tries came against Canada and Italy.

"I treasure every memory from my time with the squad," he added.

"I believe that the group we have now are among the most talented that I've seen have the potential to achieve great things for Scottish rugby.

"I would have never achieved anything without the support over the years, particularly from Bob Easson, Carl Hogg, Dean Ryan, Shaun Longstaff, my parents and my wife Kirsty."

And Scotland head coach Vern Cotter, said: "On behalf of the Scotland squad and management I'd like to thank Alasdair for his commitment to the Scotland jersey over the past nine years.

"For almost a decade he has quietly gone about his business with exceptional professionalism, with a lot of the hard work put in - often in the less glamorous and combative areas of the park - going unseen.

"We wish him all the very best in the remaining days with Perpignan where I know he's committed to doing everything he can to ensure their return to the Top 14 before finally hanging up his boots."