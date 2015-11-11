BBC Sport - Stuart Lancaster: Bill Beaumont and Ian Ritchie on England coach
Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie and chairman Bill Beaumont say they will look for someone with "international experience" to replace Stuart Lancaster as England head coach.
Lancaster left his post following England's early exit from the World Cup.
Ritchie and Beaumont said the search to replace Lancaster would start immediately, and did not rule out appointing an overseas coach.