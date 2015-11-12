Jimmy Tucker 'proud' of Launceston head coach role

Jimmy Tucker scored a try for Cornwall when they won the County Championship at Twickenham in 1999

Jimmy Tucker says becoming Launceston head coach is the proudest moment of his rugby career.

Tucker was named as the club's new boss when Mike Lewis stepped down following eight successive defeats, which left them bottom of National Two South.

He spent 13 years at the club and in 1999 scored for Cornwall at Twickenham.

"I was immensely proud to be a player, incredibly proud to be a captain, but right now this is even greater than that," Tucker told BBC Radio Cornwall.

He is the third man to take charge of Launceston since the end of last season following the resignation of Neil Bayliss in June after budget cuts.

"I've still got a burning desire and passion for Launceston to go places," added Tucker.

"The challenge fighting our way out of it is massive. But the bigger the challenge, the more it gives you something to get stuck into."

Tucker was part of the Launceston side which won promotion to National Two back in 2002, and he hopes he can instil some of that spirit into the current Cornish All Blacks side.

"I was fortunate to be part of a team that was pretty successful for a decade and our success was down to a number of things - motivation, team spirit, pride and passion.

"I think there's a decent team spirit there now, there's a decent level of pride, but it's for me to instil more of those qualities to the guys and get them to fight for it."