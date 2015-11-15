Matt Toomua to join Leicester Tigers for next season

Matt Toomua scored Australia's 10th try on his only World Cup start against Uruguay

Leicester Tigers have signed versatile Australia international Matt Toomua for the 2016-17 season.

The 25-year-old has won 25 caps and was part of the Wallabies squad that reached the 2015 World Cup final.

Toomua will join from Super 15 side Brumbies, where he has played 75 games.

Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill said: "It is no secret we have been looking to sign a top-class player to add to our backline resources and Matt is in that category."

Toomua, who can play at fly-half or inside centre and made six appearances at the World Cup with one start, added: "I'm very excited to be joining the Tigers.

"It's a great opportunity for me to be a part of such a successful organisation with such a proud history.

"After meeting with Richard Cockerill and Aaron Mauger, I feel very fortunate to be able to further develop as a rugby player in such a great environment."