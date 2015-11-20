European Champions Cup Pool 1: Ulster 9-27 Saracens

United States captain Chris Wyles scored one of Sarries' four tries

European Rugby Champions Cup Ulster (9) 9 Pens: Jackson 2 Drop-goal: Jackson Saracens (5) 27 Tries: Wyles, Goode, Taylor, B Vunipola Cons: Farrell 2 Pen: Farrell

Saracens made it two wins from two European Champions Cup games with an impressive bonus-point victory over Ulster in a cold and windswept Belfast.

Paddy Jackson kicked Ulster into a 9-0 lead before a Chris Wyles try left four points between the sides at the break.

Saracens dominated the second half with tries from Alex Goode, Duncan Taylor and Billy Vunipola.

Ulster, whose Pool 1 match with Oyonnax was called off after the Paris attacks, ran out of steam after a bright start.

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes was sin-binned for tackling Andrew Trimble in the air four minutes into the game.

Ulster's Jared Payne was red-carded for a similar offence when the sides met in the 2014 quarter-finals but Rhodes escaped - perhaps fortunately - with a yellow.

The wind favoured Ulster in the first half and they were determined to capitalise.

Ulster fly-half Paddy Jackson fires over a drop goal to put the hosts 6-0 ahead against Saracens

Paddy Jackson slotted over two penalties and a drop-goal for the hosts but Saracens hit back when Farrell sent Goode into space with Wyles going over in the corner.

Farrell missed the conversion and subsequent penalty but the momentum had shifted to the Premiership champions.

Saracens pressed on the restart and put in a masterclass after they lost Billy Vunipola - perhaps harshly- to a yellow card for tackling without the arm.

A superb Taylor off-load sent Goode clear for their second try and the third arrived thanks to Farrell's smart dummy and darting run.

He put Taylor through for the try and Farrell tagged on a penalty before the bonus-point was clinched with the final play as Saracens drove over and Vunipola touched down.

Ulster skipper Rory Best was sin-binned seconds before Vunipola's try as the 1999 champions made a poor start to their European campaign.

Ulster head coach Neil Doak said: "Saracens are the best side we have played this season.

"They managed the conditions better than us and I've no complaints about the result.

"We now have to try and pick up a couple of away wins to progress from the pool."

Ulster: Ludik; Trimble, Cave, McCloskey, Gilroy; Jackson, Pienaar; Black, R Best, Herbst, Tuohy, van der Merwe, Henderson, Henry, Williams.

Replacements: Nelson for Ludik (73), Humphreys for Jackson (70), P Marshall for Pienaar (75), McCall for Black (58), Lutton for Herbst (70), Diack for van der Merwe (66), Wilson for Henry (49), Herring for Williams (66).

Sin Bin: Best (80).

Saracens: Goode; Ashton, D Taylor, Barritt, Wyles; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, Brits, du Plessis, Kruis, Itoje, Rhodes, Burger, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Bosch for D Taylor (70), Hodgson for Barritt (73), de Kock for Wigglesworth (76), Gill for M Vunipola (75), George for Brits (51), Figallo for du Plessis (54), Hargreaves for Itoje (76), Wray for Rhodes (58).

Sin Bin: Rhodes (4), B Vunipola (55).

Att: 18,000

Ref: Romain Poite (France)