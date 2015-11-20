Eddie Jones: New England head coach 'can be an angel or a devil'

Media playback is not supported on this device Jones wants to build 'something special'

Eddie Jones says his players could face the "angel or the devil" when he begins his reign as England head coach.

The Australian, 55, succeeds Stuart Lancaster after England's poor show at the World Cup and starts in December.

In his first news conference, it was claimed he was called the 'devil' for how hard he worked former team Japan.

Jones said: "Every side is different. You can be a devil one day and an angel the next day. We don't know what I'm going to be."

Following his four-year appointment as England's first foreign coach, Jones said there was "extreme talent" in the squad despite the team's worst performance at a World Cup.

He added that he wanted his team to make Twickenham "buzz" again by tapping into a "bulldog spirit" to take on the world's best sides.

"One thing you have to do is create your own unique style of play," the former Australia coach said.

"We won't be copying the All Blacks. We will make our own style and I want the players to believe that 100%.

"We want the All Blacks to be watching how England play. That would be nice, wouldn't it?"

Jones' key triumphs Guided Japan to their shock win over South Africa at the recent World Cup Technical director of South Africa when they won the 2007 World Cup Took Australia to 2003 World Cup final, where they lost to England

Clean slate for players, including Robshaw

Jones was asked about his comments about captain Chris Robshaw, whom he criticised in a newspaper column before England's group-stage defeat by Australia.

The former Australia coach wrote: "Chris Robshaw wears number seven, but he is a six and a half at best. He's not hard over the ball and he's not quick. He's a useful player but he's not an out-and-out open-side flanker."

Eddie Jones: What you need to know about England's new head coach

But Jones said on Friday he had been "a bit naughty".

He added: "I wasn't England coach then. I will sit down with Chris and have a chat to him.

"I've watched a couple of his games since the World Cup and, like all the players, they are starting from zero.

"There's always an opportunity to change things and he's in exactly the same position."

Chris Robshaw said England "let the whole nation down" after a 33-13 defeat by Australia in the World Cup

Lancaster built 'great legacy'

Jones said he was excited by the players in the England set-up.

"England have won two of the last three Under-20 World Cups so there's great talent out there," he said.

"It's a great legacy that Lancaster has left - there's an opportunity to build something here."

Jones also said he wanted to maintain the Rugby Football Union's policy of picking only home-based players.

"If you want to play with England you have to be in the Premiership. I am happy with that," he added.

Jones v former England coach Sir Clive Woodward, who he faced with Australia at the 2003 World Cup

Jones was the 'first choice'

RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie said Jones was first choice to succeed Lancaster, and his ability to develop coaches played a part in him landing the role.

Richie also denied that former England head coach Sir Clive Woodward had been approached to fulfil a director of rugby role.

"International experience and successful international experience at the level that Eddie has got was what we were looking for," said Ritchie.

"Eddie reports in to me, and he will appoint the assistant coaches, so the structure is very clear."

Jones said one of his assistants would be ready to replace him by the 2019 World Cup.

"I see that as a fundamental part of the job and there's real talent in England," Jones said.