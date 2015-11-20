Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornish Pirates are two points clear at the top of their pool after the first round of matches

Cornish Pirates boss Ian Davies says the club are taking the British and Irish Cup seriously.

The Pirates are bottom of the Championship, but Davies is not fielding a weakened team when they travel to Nottingham in their second pool match on Sunday.

The Pirates beat a weakened London Welsh side 28-21 in their opener.

"Some teams take the cup seriously, others don't, we certainly do," Davies told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It's a competition we're out to try and win, so we'll go to Nottingham to try and get the four or five points."