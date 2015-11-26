Dan Braid: Sale Sharks captain focused on playing duties

Dan Braid has scored eight tries in his 61 appearances for Sale

Sale Sharks captain Dan Braid is fully focused on playing despite the prospect of his coaching role at the club.

The 34-year-old former New Zealand international signed a new contract in February that will see him become assistant coach next year.

Braid joined the club from Auckland Blues in January 2013 and replaced Dave Seymour as captain later that year.

"I want to finish off playing well and I know how I've always prepared myself for the games," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm just really focusing on that and doing what I usually do in that regard.

Dan Braid (right) made his All Blacks debut alongside Jonah Lomu against Wales in 2002

"I'm a player doing what I do as captain - I like knowing our plans going into a game anyway.

"If I see a young player on the field doing something I will always give them a bit of advice and feedback, so I'm not really doing much differently to be perfectly honest."

Braid was one of a number of senior players Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond rested for their opening two games in the European Challenge Cup, but they are expected to return for the Premiership fixture against Newcastle on Saturday.

"We've got a bit of conditioning under the belt," added Braid.

"My joints are getting a bit so in my old age, so I've managed to rest those and I'll be feeling fresh come the weekend."