Errors cost Guernsey Raiders in Tonbridge Juddian loss - Reynolds

Jordan Reynolds' had a host of first-choice players missing for the trip to Tonbridge

Guernsey Raiders boss Jordan Reynolds says errors cost his side the chance of getting closer to high-flying Tonbridge Juddian in National Three London.

The islanders lost 32-19 in Kent despite tries from Cameron Craine, Eamon Chapman, and Tom Ceilam, as they slipped to eighth in the division.

"We were in the lead midway through the game, just a couple of silly mistakes put us back under pressure," he said.

"Overall we weren't too bad considering how depleted we were," Reynolds added.

Guernsey had 15 players missing for the match as they lost for the third time in five games.

"We did some really good things creatively, we tried our hand a lot of the time and I think we will take some real positives out of the game," Reynolds told BBC Guernsey.

"We were disappointed not to be closer.

"But it's good signs for us as we've gone over with a C team against a pretty strong side and competed very well."