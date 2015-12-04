Thierry Dusautoir: France captain quits international game

Dusautoir (left) led France to the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual winners New Zealand

France captain Thierry Dusautoir has retired from international rugby after talking to new head coach Guy Noves.

The Toulouse flanker, 34, scored six tries in 80 caps and led the national side a record 56 times, including to the 2011 World Cup final.

His final game was the 2015 World Cup quarter-final thrashing by New Zealand.

"We arrived at the same conclusions," he told L'Equipe of his conversation with Noves. "That is why I am convinced that my choice is dictated by reason."

The Ivory Coast-born back-rower - the 2011 World Player of the Year - played for nine seasons at Toulouse under Noves, who took over as France coach from Philippe Saint-Andre after the World Cup.

Dusautoir made his France debut against Romania in 2006 and a year later scored a try and produced a legendary defensive performance as his side stunned New Zealand 20-18 in the World Cup quarter-finals.

He also scored France's solitary try in the 2011 World Cup final when the All Blacks avenged the defeat of four years earlier with an 8-7 win to secure their second global triumph as hosts.