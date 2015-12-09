Exeter can cope with Henry Slade injury says boss Rob Baxter

Henry Slade has had surgery after he broke his leg and dislocated his ankle during Sunday's Premiership win at Wasps

Exeter will be able to cope without injured England centre Henry Slade, says Chiefs head coach Rob Baxter.

Slade is out for at least four months after breaking his leg at Wasps.

"Ian Whitten and Sam Hill have been fighting it out for one centre spot really, now they're going to get to fight it out for two," Baxter said.

"We've got another international centre in Michele Campagnaro waiting in the wings, Jack Nowell's an international player who can play at centre."

Hill is a former England Under-20 international who came through Exeter's academy ranks with Slade, while Whitten, who has won two Ireland caps, is in his fourth season at Sandy Park.

"Sam Hill in the media is portrayed as a bit of a straight up the middle type of centre, but actually when you watch the quality of his passing he's got good skills in that department," Baxter said.

"Ian Whitten is a better all-round player than he gets credit for, I think often what you find is that when Henry's in the team those other two lads are filling a certain role and so as a combination they get different things.

"I'm not unduly concerned with the changes we have to make, they bring different strengths and characteristics.

"Are they as good kickers with the distance Henry can put on the ball? No, but then there are only one or two players in the Premiership who can kick a ball like Henry Slade."