Graham Rowntree, Mike Catt and Andy Farrell leave England roles

New head coach Eddie Jones has begun overhauling his England backroom team by getting rid of Mike Catt, Andy Farrell and Graham Rowntree.

The trio worked under former boss Stuart Lancaster, who was relieved of his duties last month following a disappointing home World Cup campaign.

"We felt it was the right time to make changes," said Australian Jones, 55.

"They are all experienced guys and have contributed greatly to this England team over recent years."

He added: "I know everyone is appreciative of their hard work and commitment."

Jones, who has previously worked with South Africa, and been head coach of Australia and Japan, became England's first foreign head coach when he agreed a four-year deal in November.

He succeeded Lancaster after hosts England failed to progress beyond the pool stages of the World Cup, and will take charge of his first match on 6 February, when England play Scotland in the Six Nations.

Departing forwards coach Rowntree, attack coach Catt and defence coach Farrell had all signed contract extensions last year.

Saracens defence and forwards coach Paul Gustard is considering an offer to join England's new-look team, while former Sarries captain Steve Borthwick has also been mooted as a possible appointment.

Both worked with Jones when he was coach at Saracens, while Borthwick linked up with the Australian again during their time with the Japan national team.

However, Borthwick's current club Bristol maintain their forwards coach will remain with them.

Speaking about what he wants from his new additions to the squad, Jones added: "I think guys obviously that can work with me, that understand my philosophy of play, that can add to my philosophy of play and can add to England going forward."