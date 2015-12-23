Cian Healy: Leinster prop cleared to face Munster in derby

Leinster prop Cian Healy was shown a yellow card during the first half of the game against Toulon

Prop Cian Healy has been cleared to play in Leinster's Pro12 derby against Munster at Thomond Park on 27 December after an appeal hearing on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was cited over a clash with Toulon hooker Guilhem Guirado during the Champions Cup game in France on 13 December.

Healy will however face another hearing at a later date to be heard by a different judicial officer.

An initial charge of striking with the knee was not proven, but was amended.

Welsh judicial officer Roger Morris amended the charge to "dangerous charging or obstructing or grabbing of an opponent without the ball, including shouldering".

Healy appealed successfully against the amended sanction, but an EPRC statement said "the original citing complaint against the player should be reheard at a later date by a different independent judicial officer from the disciplinary hearing".

Healy was cleared to play in last Saturday's return fixture with Toulon as he waited for his appeal to be heard and featured as a second-half replacement. He will now be available for the crunch clash at Thomond Park.

"The appeal committee determined that the decision of the independent judicial officer at a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, 17 December 2015 should be set aside, and Healy is therefore free to play with immediate effect," read the EPRC statement.

"However, the appeal committee also decided that the original citing complaint against the player should be reheard at a later date by a different independent judicial officer from the disciplinary hearing."