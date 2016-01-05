Dave Attwood: Bath forward ruled out for 10-12 weeks
Bath and England forward Dave Attwood is likely to be out for 10-12 weeks after undergoing neck surgery, reports BBC Points West.
The 28-year-old missed out on selection for the 2015 World Cup and will not be available for the Six Nations.
He joined Bath from Gloucester for the 2011-12 campaign, and has played seven times this season.
Attwood has suffered with neck problems this season and the surgery will repair a bulging disc.