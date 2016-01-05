Dave Attwood: Bath forward ruled out for 10-12 weeks

Dave Attwood playing for Bath
Bath's Dave Attwood last played for England against France in Paris in August

Bath and England forward Dave Attwood is likely to be out for 10-12 weeks after undergoing neck surgery, reports BBC Points West.

The 28-year-old missed out on selection for the 2015 World Cup and will not be available for the Six Nations.

He joined Bath from Gloucester for the 2011-12 campaign, and has played seven times this season.

Attwood has suffered with neck problems this season and the surgery will repair a bulging disc.

