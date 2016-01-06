Gareth Davies and Rhys Webb Wales scrum-half rivalry 'awesome'

Gareth Davies and Rhys Webb at Wales training in March, 2015

The battle between Gareth Davies and Rhys Webb to be Wales' first-choice scrum-half can only benefit the national side, says former fly-half Stephen Jones.

Davies impressed for Wales at the 2015 World Cup while Webb was injured.

Webb hopes to return before Wales' Six Nations kicks off against Ireland in Dublin on 7 February.

"It's absolutely awesome - quality players going hard at it and that's what you want," said Jones.

"I'm sure [Wales attack coach] Rob Howley will be delighted with that.

"They're both very good attacking threats and both very dangerous around the fringe of rucks - I think it's a great weapon for Wales."

Gareth Davies and Lloyd Williams celebrate as Wales beat England at the 2015 World Cup

Davies, who has won nine Wales caps, was above Webb in the pecking order before suffering his own injury problems in recent years.

That helped Webb, 27, succeed now-retired Mike Phillips as Wales' top number nine going into the 2015 Six Nations.

Davies, 25, and another scrum-half rival, Cardiff Blues' Lloyd Williams, became Welsh heroes for helping them beat England at Twickenham.

Wales were trailing when Williams - on as a replacement wing - finished a touchline burst with a cross-kick that Davies chased to gather and score.

Fly-half Dan Biggar converted to level before adding the penalty that ensured Wales' 28-25 win.

Rhys Webb has won 16 Wales caps

Wales are scheduled to name their Six Nations squad on 19 January and Scarlets' Davies is taking nothing for granted despite holding off the challenge of Williams and Phillips at the World Cup.

"It's important for me to keep playing as well as I can [for Scarlets] in the next couple of weeks, hopefully get selected and see what other names are in the squad," he said.

"As a scrum-half, me and Rhys Webb make breaks, but you can't make breaks all the time with teams marking you up.

"You've got to have a different style of game to keep mixing things up."

Davies' last game before the Wales squad selection could be against Phillips' Racing 92 in Paris on Sunday, 17 January in the European Champions Cup.

"He's been playing outstandingly in the last couple of weeks with [New Zealand fly-half] Dan Carter so it's going to be a big battle if they're both playing," said Davies.