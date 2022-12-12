Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Worcester were relegated from the Premiership on 6 October, three weeks before Wasps

The Rugby Football Union now "expects a decision ahead of Christmas" on the planned takeovers at fallen Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester.

Monday had been set by the RFU as a deadline for both clubs to complete their takeovers.

Having confirmed Wasps and Worcester's relegation from the Premiership last week, the RFU are keen to plan ahead for next season's Championship.

But they have told both clubs that they are flexible over the exact timescale.

An RFU spokesperson said: "We continue to work collaboratively with the prospective owners as we undertake full due diligence.

"The club financial viability group will make a recommendation to the RFU board.

"We expect a decision ahead of Christmas. We will provide an update then."

Wasps' administrators FRP accepted an offer to buy the Coventry-based club on 30 October from a consortium including members of Wasps Legends.

Worcester's administrators Begbies Traynor chose Atlas Worcester Warriors Rugby Club Ltd, led by former Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole, on the same day.

O'Toole and business partner James Sandford, backed by US investment, were given exclusivity ahead of several rival bids, one spearheaded by ex-Warriors boss Steve Diamond.

They were given an extra fortnight to complete their takeover on 29 November.