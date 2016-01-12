Dan Braid: Sale Sharks captain to have surgery on shoulder

Dan Braid won six Test caps for New Zealand between 2002 and 2010

Sale captain Dan Braid will be out for 12 weeks as he requires surgery for a shoulder injury suffered in their Premiership win over Wasps.

Former All Blacks flanker Braid has made 65 appearances for Sharks since joining from Auckland Blues in 2013.

The 34-year-old has featured in all eight of Sale's Premiership games this season, scoring one try.

Braid will be retiring from playing at the end of the season to take up a coaching role with the club.

Sharks are currently eighth in the Premiership table, 12 points outside the top four.