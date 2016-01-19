Jordan Reynolds: Guernsey unable to cope with promotion

Jordan Reynolds led Guernsey to promotion to National Three London in 2012

Guernsey Raiders head coach Jordan Reynolds says the club does not have the depth of squad to gain promotion to National Two South.

Guernsey are mid-table in National Three London, while rivals Jersey have just published a five-year plan to target the Championship play-offs.

"At the moment I think the club is happy where it's at," said Reynolds.

"Squad-wise there's absolutely no way we'd be able to compete in National Two," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Guernsey are in their fourth season in National Three London, having gained promotion from London One South in the same season that Jersey went up to the second tier of English rugby.

"We have maybe 20 guys that could definitely compete, but I think you'd need a squad of around 45 to compete at that level because the recovery times that go into that are just so tough," said Reynolds, who became Guernsey's first full-time coach in October 2014.

"From a skill base I think we're kind of there, but we just need the personnel.

"As much as we'd like to get promoted and do everything like that, I think long term, unless we fix things that are outside of what we're doing on the pitch, it's going to be pretty difficult for us."