European Champions Cup: Benetton Treviso 5-28 Munster

Ronan O'Mahony scored two of Munster's four tries

European Champions Cup, Pool Four Benetton Treviso (5) 5 Try: Lazzaroni Munster (14) 28 Tries: R O'Mahony 2, Saili, Murray Cons: Keatley 4

Munster, already out of quarter-final contention, finished their European Champions Cup campaign with a bonus-point triumph away to Treviso.

Early tries from Ronan O'Mahony and David Kilcoyne looked to have seen off the Italian challenge.

But Treviso got back in it thanks to a drive-over try from Marco Lazzaroni just before half-time.

Conor Murray strolled through to score in the second half, and O'Mahony crossed to seal Munster's bonus point.

Stade Francais' victory over table-toppers Leicester ensured Munster finished third with Treviso propping up Pool Four.

It took only five minutes for Munster to break the Treviso resistance as winger O'Mahony powered through the defensive line to break clear and score.

Munster were already out of quarter-final contention before their last Pool Four match

Ian Keatley converted for an early 7-0 advantage, and the Irish province were able to build on their lead 12 minutes later.

Scrum-half Murray took a quick tap penalty from deep inside Treviso territory and found prop Kilcoyne, who barged over to score a second converted try.

The Treviso pack began to flex their muscles and they got their reward on 37 minutes.

Munster flanker Billy Holland went offside at a promising Treviso rolling maul and was sent to the sin-bin, with the hosts making their man advantage count as they shunted the resulting line-out over the line for Lazzaroni to score.

Murray got Munster's third try after 50 minutes, the scrum-half scoring following a line-out on the 22-metre line.

The bonus point came in the 66th minute thanks to a fantastic break from replacement Jack O'Donoghue.

The centre cut through in his own half and raced downfield before feeding O'Mahony, who crashed over at the corner to claim his second try of the match.

Treviso: Hayward, Pratichetti, Bacchin, Sgarbi, Ragusi, Ambrosini, Lucchese, Zanusso, Gega, Ferrari, Fuser, Montauriol, Lazzaroni, Zanni, Steyn.

Replacements: Christie for Bacchin (63), McLean for Ambrosini (67), Giazzon for Gega (48), Manu for Ferrari (48), Palmer for Montauriol (48), Barbini for Lazzaroni (63).

Not used: De Marchi, Iannone.

Munster: Zebo, Earls, Saili, R. Scannell, R. O'Mahony, Keatley, Murray, Kilcoyne, Sherry, J. Ryan, Foley, D. Ryan, B. Holland, O'Donnell, Stander.

Replacements: van den Heever for R. Scannell (68), O'Leary for Murray (73), Cronin for Kilcoyne (48), N. Scannell for Sherry (63), Chisholm for Foley (68), Copeland for B. Holland (63), O'Donoghue for Stander (54).

Not used: Sagario.

Sin bin: B. Holland (36).

Ref: Alex Ruiz (France).