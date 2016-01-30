Swalec League results

From the section

30 JANUARY, 2016

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

2 East

Abertysswg P - P Caerleon

Croesyceiliog P - P Abergavenny

Garndiffaith 34 - 3 Fleur de Lys

Pontypool Utd P - P Pill Harriers

Talywain P - P Abertillery/BG

Ynysddu P - P Cwmbran

2 East Central

Abercynon P - P St Peters

Barry P - P Dinas Powys

Gwernyfed 13 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Llantrisant 44 - 3 Treherbert

Penarth 5 - 28 Porth Quins

Pontyclun P - P Dowlais

2 North

Bro Ffestiniog 65 - 0 Llanidloes

Harlech 24 - 21 Denbigh

Machynlleth 10 - 8 Wrexham

Menai Bridge 10 - 24 Flint

Shotton Steel 15 - 19 Colwyn Bay

2 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 6 - 32 Penlan

Cwmavon 3 - 22 Aberavon Quins

Cwmllynfell 47 - 5 Neath Ath

Maesteg Celtic 8 - 43 Ystradgynlais

Nantymoel 10 - 33 Brynamman

Taibach 8 - 17 Cwmgors

2 West

Aberystwyth 22 - 0 Camarthen Ath

Amman Utd 39 - 0 Tregaron

Hendy 10 - 21 Fishguard & Goodwick

Penclawdd 16 - 3 Pontyberem

Pontarddulais P - P Mumbles

Tycroes 30 - 0 Llanybydder

3 East A

Abercarn P - P Newport HSOB

Blackwood Stars P - P Monmouth

Caldicot P - P Caerphilly

Oakdale P - P New Tredegar

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Llanhilleth

3 East Central A

Aberdare 10 - 6 Cambrian Welfare

Cilfynydd P - P Treharris

Llandaff 28 - 18 Llantwit Major

Llandaff North P - P Fairwater

Pentyrch P - P Ynysowen

Wattstown P - P Old Illtydians

3 North

Benllech P - P Welshpool

Holyhead 17 - 34 Porthmadog

Llangollen 31 - 12 Bangor

Rhyl & District 12 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog

3 West Central A

Briton Ferry P - P Morriston

Bryncethin 7 - 25 Swansea Uplands

Glyncorrwg 5 - 30 Resolven

Nantyffyllon 24 - 15 Bryncoch

Pyle 10 - 5 Abercrave *Abandoned after 35 minutes due to an injury*

3 West A

Cardigan 26 - 12 St Clears

Laugharne 60 - 10 St Davids

Milford Haven P - P Pembroke

Neyland 15 - 8 Llangwm

Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 8 Haverfordwest

3 East B

Brynithel 3 - 14 Hartridge

Hafodyrynys P - P Blaina

Machen 65 - 12 Bettws (Newport)

Tredegar Ironsides 30 - 15 Rhymney

Rogerstone P - P Beaufort

Usk 29 - 13 Crumlin

3 East Central B

Abercwmboi P - P Penygraig

Caerau Ely P - P Taffs Well

Cefn Coed P - P Cowbridge

Glyncoch P - P St Albans

Llandrindod Wells P - P Canton

Tylorstown P - P Tonyrefail

3 West Central B

Banwen P - P Bridgend Sports

Glais 61 - 0 Alltwen

Porthcawl 24 - 15 Cwmgwrach

Rhigos 15 - 22 Tonmawr

Vardre 7 - 6 Birchgrove

3 West B

Aberaeron 5 - 0 Furnace Utd

Burry Port 20 - 20 Trimsaran

Lampeter Town 29 - 5 Penybanc

Llandeilo P - P Tumble

Nantgaredig P - P Betws

3 East C

Aberbargoed P - P Newport Saracens

Hollybush P - P Trinant

New Panteg P - P St Julians

Trefil 38 - 0 Pontllanfraith

3 East Central C

Ferndale 8 - 20 Cardiff Saracens

Old Penarthians P - P Hirwaun

Sully Sports 43 - 5 Cathays

Tongwynlais P - P CIACS

Whitchurch P - P Llanrumney

3 West Central C

Crynant P - P Baglan

Cwmtwrch P - P Ogmore Vale

Fall Bay 0 - 15 Pontardawe

South Gower P - P Cefn Cribbwr

Tonna P - P Pontrhydyfen

3 West C

Bynea 52 - 13 Llandybie

Cefneithin 0 - 0 Pontyates

Llansawel P - P Penygroes

New Dock Stars 34 - 17 Pantyffynon

3 East D

Abersychan 14 - 29 Girling

Cefn Fforest P - P Old Tylerians

Forgeside 13 - 6 West Mon

Malpas P - P Aberbeeg

Rhayader 3 - 79 Markham

Tref y Clawdd 10 - 18 Cwmcarn Utd