Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss says his side picked up their game considerably in the second half as they earned a 32-13 bonus-point victory over Treviso in Saturday's Pro12 game.

Kiss was not happy with Ulster's first-half display at they only led 6-3 at the interval but tries from Sean Reidy, Darren Cave, Rory Scholes and fit-again Stuart Olding ensured Ulster's comprehensive success.

Treviso's defeat extended their losing run in all competitions to 26 games.

