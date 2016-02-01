Ireland winger Simon Zebo signs two-year deal with Munster

Simon Zebo becomes the third Ireland player within the last week to commit his future to Munster

Ireland winger Simon Zebo has signed a two-year deal that will see him remain with Munster until at least June 2018.

Zebo joins fellow internationals Keith Earls and Conor Murray in committing his future to the Irish province.

The 25-year-old has won 21 Ireland caps, scoring seven tries, and was part of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2013.

Zebo has been Munster's leading try-scorer for the past four seasons and is the club's joint all-time try scorer.

His most recent touchdown against Stade Francais in the European Champions Cup at Thomond Park saw him equal Anthony Horgan's record of 41 tries.

The Cork man made his Ireland debut against New Zealand in Eden Park in June 2012 and more recently started four of the five games during Ireland's Six Nations title defence in 2015.

He made three appearances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

"Simon's record speaks for itself and keeping a player with his experience and versatility is key to our plans going forward, so we are delighted that he has committed his future to Munster," said Munster head coach Anthony Foley.