'Sore bodies' in Irish dressing room
Ireland skipper Rory Best says there are a lot of sore bodies in the home dressing room after a physical encounter with Wales.
The Irish had led 13-0 in their Six Nations opener in Dublin, but were trailing late in the game before securing a 16-16 draw through a Johnny Sexton penalty.
Ulster hooker Best was appointed to lead the Irish after Paul O'Connell quit the international game.