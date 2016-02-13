BBC Sport - Six Nations highlights: Wales U20 18-15 Scotland U20
Highlights: Wales U20 18-15 Scotland U20
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde watched son Billy come off the bench to kick the winning penalty as Wales Under-20 beat their Scottish counterparts at Colwyn Bay.
The sides were tied at 15-15 when the Scarlets fly-half had the chance to seal victory at the end of a tight game.
It was the Wales youngsters' second tournament win after an opening triumph over Ireland Under-20.
UK users only.