Former captain Martyn Williams believes Wales' pairing of open-side flankers Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric has not been effective enough in the Six Nations' opening two rounds.

Skipper Warburton and Tipuric are British and Irish Lions and Williams expects another - blind-side flanker Dan Lydiate - to be recalled when Wales host France on Friday, 26 February.

Williams gave his views to Scrum V Six Nations Special.

Watch Scrum V most Sundays throughout the rugby season on BBC Two Wales and on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.