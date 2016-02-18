Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matt Williams has trained with the South Africa Sevens side

Worcester Warriors have made their sixth signing for next season by agreeing a deal with Northampton Saints hooker Matt Williams.

The 24-year-old South-Africa born forward began his career at Sale Sharks before joining Saints in 2013.

"I'm a big admirer of what [director of rugby] Dean Ryan and the coaches are building at Warriors," Williams told the club's official website. external-link

"I can't wait to be a part of what's going to be an exciting journey."

Williams, who is qualified to play for England, was part of the Saints side that finished last season on top of the Premiership table and has made 18 appearances so far this campaign.

He will join centres Ben Te'o and Jackson Willison, second-rower Will Spencer, flanker Marco Mama and scrum-half Francois Hougaard at Sixways in the summer.