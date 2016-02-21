Six Nations 2016: England lose injured Devoto & Beaumont

Devoto was part of Eddie Jones' previous Six Nations squad

Ollie Devoto and Josh Beaumont have been withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland because of injury.

Northampton's Luther Burrell replaces Devoto, who was concussed in Bath's defeat by Wasps on Saturday.

Beaumont sustained a dislocated shoulder while playing for Sale Sharks against Worcester Warriors on Saturday.

The number eight is unlikely to play any further part in England's championship campaign.

Upcoming live TV coverage Six Nations coverage on the BBC Fri, 26 Feb (20:05 GMT) Wales v France BBC One Sat, 27 Feb (14:25 GMT) Italy v Scotland ITV Sat, 27 Feb (16:50 GMT) England v Ireland ITV

England squad

Forwards: Kieran Brookes (Northampton Saints), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Matt Kvesic (Gloucester Rugby), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Luther Burrell (Northampton Saints), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens), Sam Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)