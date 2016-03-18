BBC Sport - Six Nations 2016: England's 2003 Grand Slam was a battle - Johnson
Johnson relives 'tense' 2003 Grand Slam
- From the section Rugby Union
Former England captain Martin Johnson relives the moment his side beat Ireland in a "tense" Dublin encounter to win the 2003 Six Nations Grand Slam.
Johnson also answers the "myth" that England forced President Mary McAleese to walk on the pitch instead of the red carpet to greet the teams after the skipper refused to move his players.
Watch England v France on BBC One this Saturday, 19 March from 19:20 GMT.