Danny Grewcock to leave Bath Rugby for Oundle School

Danny Grewcock has brought Ollie Devoto and Tom Ellis through the Bath academy

Former British & Irish Lions lock Danny Grewcock will leave his Bath academy director role at the end of the season.

The 43-year-old ex-Coventry, Saracens and Bath player, capped 69 times by England before retiring in 2011, will become director of sport at Oundle School in Northamptonshire.

Ex-England internationals John Olver and Simon Hodgkinson are current rugby coaches at the school.

"I feel now is the right time to take on a new challenge," said Grewcock.