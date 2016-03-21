Danny Grewcock to leave Bath Rugby for Oundle School
Former British & Irish Lions lock Danny Grewcock will leave his Bath academy director role at the end of the season.
The 43-year-old ex-Coventry, Saracens and Bath player, capped 69 times by England before retiring in 2011, will become director of sport at Oundle School in Northamptonshire.
Ex-England internationals John Olver and Simon Hodgkinson are current rugby coaches at the school.
"I feel now is the right time to take on a new challenge," said Grewcock.