Jack Arnott has scored nine tries for Cornish Pirates this season

Cornish Pirates will finalise their squad for next season later this week, according to outgoing boss Ian Davies.

The Pirates, who beat Moseley 32-0 on Saturday, announced four new additions on Good Friday, including Exeter Chiefs winger Jack Arnott.

The former England Under-20 player has spent this season on dual-registration at the Mennaye.

"We'll have a few more hopefully this week to finalise the squad," Davies told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Then supporters will know where we sit and we can gauge ourselves ready for next season."

As well as Arnott, Dan Lee, Alex O'Meara, and Jake Parker have also agreed new deals, following eight other members of the squad who committed themselves to the club earlier this month.

Davies will leave at the end of this season because of budget cuts, with forwards coach Alan Paver and backs coach Gavin Cattle taking joint charge of the side.