Highlights: Newport Gwent Dragons 20-26 Ospreys

Director of rugby Lyn Jones insists he will not be bothered by disgruntled supporters at Rodney Parade.

The Dragons' coaching staff were jeered at times during their loss against Ospreys, following a seventh successive defeat.

"We need to be tough enough to get on with it. If people boo, they boo and if they cheer, they cheer," he said.

"People are entitled to show their appreciation or lack of. But there is no pressure on the players."

Jones insists the Dragons are not panicking even though they are 10th in the Pro12 table, only ahead of Zebre and Treviso.

"If anyone said coaching the Dragons was an easy job, then there would be a queue of people wanting to do it," he explained.

Dragons youngster Tyler Morgan is unable to hide his dejection at the full time whistle as the Dragons slipped to a seventh defeat in succession

"But it is not an easy job. It is a very difficult job trying to turn this around, as a region we have never been successful, we have always been a bottom-four side and we are trying to stop that, to change it.

"To do that we need to develop our own people as we can't buy great big stars.

"Sometimes the process can be quite difficult and hurtful, but that is what we have to do."

'Unsocial media'

Jones feels that a negative reaction from supporters is simply part and parcel of modern day sport.

"If you are winning, you don't get jeered," he said.

"There is unsocial media on Twitter and things, when nasty people write nasty things, but it is just the business we are in.

"I will just get on with making players better, that's my job."