JB Bruzulier: Worcester Warriors scrum-half to leave to return to France with Nevers

JB Bruzulier has scored two tries in his 12 first team appearances for the Warriors

JB Bruzulier, who played a key part in both of Worcester Warriors' trophy wins last season, is to leave Sixways to return to French rugby with Nevers.

Having captained Warriors in their British & Irish Cup triumph, he then played in both legs of the Championship play-off final win over Bristol.

But the 23-year-old Welshman has been surplus to requirements this season.

Already behind Jonny Arr, his chances were further lessened by the arrival of South African Francis Hougaard.

He becomes the second Warriors scrum-half to announce his departure, following Charlie Mulchrone's planned move to Harlequins.

"I'd like to thank JB for his efforts during his time at Sixways," said Warriors director of rugby Dean Ryan. "Especially during the latter stages of last season where he was thrust into first-team action and helped the side gain promotion from the Championship.

"We wish him all the best in his next chapter in France."

Bruzulier, who has represented Wales at age-group and sevens level, was at Saracens before moving to the French ProD2 with Le Pays d'Aix in 2012.