James Voss: Jersey re-sign forward after two-year absence

James Voss played for Jersey's academy since he was a boy

Jersey have re-signed lock James Voss after a two-year absence.

Voss, 21, left to sign a scholarship with Gloucester's academy in 2014 and played two seasons with National One side Hartpury College.

Having made his debut as a 17-year-old, Voss played 30 games in the island side's first two Championship season.

Voss is the only homegrown player in the Jersey's squad for next season after the club announced Ed Dawson and Jack Burroughs would leave this summer.

"James showed he had potential as a Championship player when I first joined Jersey in 2014, and it was easy to forget he was still a teenager," Jersey boss Harvey Biljon said.

"He's had the chance to experience life away from Jersey and develop both as a rugby player and personally, and I think he'll be a real asset to our squad.

"It's good for Jersey to have a local boy back in the squad, but James has earned this opportunity on merit, and I hope he makes the most of it."

Voss is the sixth new player who will join the club this summer and is looking forward to returning home:

"I think the club has developed a great deal in the past two seasons, and I also believe that I have as well," he said.

"It's been good to get off the island and I've been able to mature as a person as well as working on my rugby.

"Now I'm really looking to kick on in my career and it's great to have the chance to do this with Jersey - there are some great players in the squad, and competition will be tough, but I will thrive on that and can't wait to get started."