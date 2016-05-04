Jack Cuthbert: Scotland international full-back among four new Jersey signings

Jack Cuthbert made appearances in the Premiership and Heineken Cup during his time at Bath

Jersey have signed four players ahead of next season, including Scotland international full-back Jack Cuthbert.

The 28-year-old will join the Channel Islanders from Edinburgh and previously spent seven seasons with Bath.

Prop Marc Thomas arrives from Ospreys as well as former Leicester flanker James Doyle, 24, and fly-half Sam Katz.

"I'm pleased that we can confirm some really high-calibre players for our squad next season," Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon told the club website.

"I'm looking to Jack to be a really dominant character at full-back, although he's also capable in other positions."

Jersey came sixth this season, their highest ever placing, and the players will link up with the squad for pre-season training next month.